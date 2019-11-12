CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

FAB FINDS: 10 Thanksgiving Fits That Will Have You Slaying The Holiday

Smiling woman wearing evening gown

Source: Sam Edwards / Getty

Now that Halloween has come and gone, that means only one thing, Thanksgiving is almost upon us. While we can imagine that you’re excited to spend time with your loved ones and make new memories this holiday, it’s not too soon to start thinking about your Turkey Day attire.

Let’s be honest, before you sit down and feast on your Thanksgiving dinners, you’ll more than likely be sitting in your family’s living room waiting for dinner to be served. We always believe in making a fashion statement, so whether or not your heading to your parents’ house or meeting your significant others family for the first time, you have to come correct.

To keep you ahead of the style game, we’ve compiled 10 outfits that will surely take centerstage for every photo-op. Let’s get into it!

FAB FINDS: 10 Thanksgiving Fits That Will Have You Slaying The Holiday  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close