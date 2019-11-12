CLOSE
So Beautiful
So Beautiful

Who Wore It Best? Beyoncé, Eve, And Kourtney Kardashian All Love This Blinged Out Naeem Khan Suit [POLL]

A fashion designer knows a creation or look is a winner when celebs are still wearing the look for red carpet appearances several seasons later. So is the case with Naeem Khan‘s sequined, blinged out pinstripe suit. The suit is from Khan’s Fall/Winter 2017 runway show. And yes, given that I sat front row at the show, I can confirm, it is even more stunning in person.

Naeem Khan - Runway - New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter2017/1

Source: Estrop / Getty

This suit undoubtedly makes a statement, so it’s no surprise that Beyoncé, Eve, and Kourtney Kardashian all decided to wear it for big moments.

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Outside Arrivals

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The first star to wear the look was Beyoncé to the 2016 CFDA Awards. She paired it with Christian Louboutin platform, peep toe pumps.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 6, 2016

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

She added a lace top underneath and a blinged out minutiae bag. The real highlight was the accent with an oversized hat serving us ‘Formation‘ style.

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

She wore this look to accept the 2016 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Gorgeous!

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Eve stunned in the same suit that following January for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. She wore it with nothing underneath showing off her infamous paw prints. With the bare skin she accented the look with a blinged out diamond choker.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

She served a soft glam with a mauve lip and a pinkish/purple eye. She also had a lone white rose in her hand. Chic!

2019 People's Choice Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

A year and a half later, the stylish suit made another red carpet appearance. This time on Kourtney Kardashian for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. She paired her suit with a simple black bra. She had nude nails and makeup to allow the suit to shine.

Beauties, we have to know: who wore this suit the best? Sound off in the comment section and take our poll below.

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

