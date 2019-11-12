When it comes to curating a solid face care routine, you’ve probably heard about adding a facial cleanser, exfoliant, toner and moisturizer into the mix. While all of these products are needed to keep your skin in tip-top shape, there is often one beauty product that many people look over– an eye cream.

With so many beauty products becoming new trends, it can be easy to think that you can skip over adding a new offering to your routine. But, if we’re being absolutely honest, eye cream is one of the most important products your regimen needs.

See, the skin in our eye area is the most fragile and delicate on our face. So, you can expect this area to show adverse signs if not taken care of. Further, as we mature, our skin’s moisture level starts to decrease, which can lead to aging concerns. From wrinkles, dry and dull skin, dark circles, puffiness and more, your eyes tell it all.

Instead of using just any cream under your eyes, you need an offering that’s moisturizing, nourishing, and works to brighten your eye area. It goes without saying that there are tons of eye creams and serums to choose from. But as a self-proclaimed skin connoisseur, I’m obsessed with the Urban Skin Rx Vitaleyez Retinol + Vitamin C Complex ($48.00, Urbanskinrx.com).

Formulated with a unique blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, arnica, and caffeine, this eye cream instantly hydrates your skin for a more vibrant appearance. Perfect for reducing the appearance of fine lines and eye puffiness, tired eyes are officially the thing of the past.

Your eyes are the first thing people look at, so you want to make sure that they look as healthy as possible. Sure, it’s another step in your routine, but it’s one that’s well worth it.

What say you? Do you currently use an eye cream in your beauty routine? Are you planning on adding this offering to your regimen? Sound off in the comments below.

Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your Beauty Routine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com