Miami Heat Suspend Dion Waiters For Tripping Out On Weed Edibles

Lesson to all professional athletes; if you are going to dabble make sure you know your dosage. One NBA player is loosing a portion of his salary for doing the most.

ESPN is reporting that the Miami Heat have suspended Dion Waiters for 10 games due to an alleged incident that occurred during a team travel day. According to the report while on a charter to Los Angeles the shooting guard consumed a marijuana gummy. While the tea has yet to be fully spilled the rumors are that the Philadelphia native had a severe panic attack on the plane. So severe that he deemed to be a danger to the entire team.

The organization has not disclosed details but formally announced disciplinary actions on Sunday, November 10. “We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse” the Heat said in a formal statement.

This is not the first time Waiters has been deemed as going off the script by the team. Earlier this month he was also suspended for behavior detrimental to the team after he vented on social media about his role or lack there with the squad. It is estimated he will lose about 1.2 million dollars in bonuses due to stipulations in his contract that require him to be available to play a certain amount of games in the season.

Dion has yet to comment on the matter but Twitter had a field day with the memes. See some of the best below.

Coach: Dion you ok? Dion Waiters [15 gummies deep]: pic.twitter.com/uD8BUA4djL — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) November 9, 2019

How Dion Waiters was hitting edibles on the Heat plane 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Rmw4Ky4f9 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 10, 2019

