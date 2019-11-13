CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Elisabetta and Maddalena For SkyViewLA

Source: Rochelle Brodin / Getty

Jay Ellis is a proud papa. The “Insecure” actor and his longtime love Nina Senicar welcomed a baby girl, Monday, November 11. The news comes from the happy couple who shared sweet snaps of their baby’s tiny feet.

“And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning,” Senicar captioned the adorable photo. “Welcome Nora Grace Ellis.”

 

Jay shared the pic of baby Nora’s feet on his social media as well.

 

Congrats Jay and Nina!

