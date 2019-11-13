Though Max B’s been on his iron vacation since 2009, his name and presence on the New York Hip-Hop street scene still looms large and though he’s serving a 75-year sentence, his right-hand man, French Montana has hinted that the wavy rapper would be touching home sooner than later.

But until the Harlem representative is finally able to call himself a free man, he’s continuing to keep his name popping in the music game and recently revealed the tracklist for his upcoming EP, House Money on his Instagram page.

Though the EP is only 7 cuts deep, it features a combination of OG’s and new school rappers including the likes of Jadakiss, Cam’ron, Dave East and A$AP Ferg. Of course no Max B project would be complete without an appearance of his day-uno, French Montana, who appears on the very first cut “Super Bad.”

Check out the entire tracklist for House Money EP below and let us know if you’ll be riding Max B’s wave when it drops on December 6.

1. Take My Time

2. Super Bad (ft. French Montana)

3. Ride on Em (ft. Jadakiss)

4. So Cold (ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

5. Never Change (ft. Wiz Khalifa)

6. Goodbye (ft. Cam’ron & Dave East)

7. Champagne Wishes (ft. A$AP Ferg)

Max B Reveals The Tracklist For Guest Star-Laden ‘House Money EP’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

