Warrant Issued For Man Who Stabbed To Death Customer At Popeyes

Popeyes Chicken created a frenzy with the release of their new chicken sandwich. Since the product launch news of violence taking place at locations across the country have left people wondering, what’s really in the chicken?

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

Police have identified a man who made headlines after stabbing another man while waiting in line at Popeyes.

According to TMZ, Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland have issued an arrest warrant for Ricoh McClain naming him as the one responsible for the fatal stabbing that took place last week that left Kevin Tyrell Davis dead.

Police state that they were called about a fight and when they arrived on the scene they found Davis lying in the parking lot with a single stab wound that ultimately led to his untimely death. Investigators believe that the fight was started after Davis cut in line, an argument began before things escalated and turned physical outside.

Police say McClain fled from the area, but a warrant for his arrest has been issued. On Tuesday (Nov. 12), police released the mugshot of McCain from a previous arrest, along with an image from surveillance at Popeyes with the hopes that someone will come forward.McClain is facing several charges stemming from this incident including 1st and 2nd-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment.Police consider him armed and dangerous.

 

