CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

El Chapo’s Wife Set To Appear On VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’ Reality Show

Just don't get the rest of the family indicted okay?

US-MEXICO-CRIME-DRUGS-COURT-CHAPO

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

It looks like the infamy wasn’t enough for the wife of the world’s most powerful criminal wasn’t enough. El Chapo’s wife is taking her talents to VH1.

Deadline is reporting that Emma Coronel Aispuro, the better half of the convicted drug kingpin, is joining the cast of Cartel Crew. The show, which is in its’ second season, follows the lives of families born into the South American narcotics business as they try to leave their ties to the game in the past. For the most part the storylines focus on each member trying to live a civilian life while attempting to monopolize on their legacy. Michael Blanco, son of the “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco, is the star of the series.

According to the network Aispuro “opens up about her life after El Chapo and her upcoming business venture” which is most likely the clothing brand launched in his likeness. You can watch a teaser with her introduction to Cartel Crew below.

The new season of Cartel Crew starts November 18.

Photo: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

El Chapo’s Wife Set To Appear On VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’ Reality Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close