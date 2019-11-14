Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He Was Just As Hot In The ’90s As He Is Today

Idris Elba Shares A Photo Of Himself From 1995 To Prove He Was Always ‘Sexiest Man’ Material

Idris Elba is one of the most sought after leading men in Hollywood and let’s be real, a lot of that has to do with the fact that he’s extremely handsome. The fact that he’s good looking isn’t a secret, either, because in 2018 he was selected as People’s Sexiest Man Alive, a choice most everyone in the world agreed with at the time. The reason that honor from 2018 is coming up again now is because 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive was just revealed, and unfortunately for him, Elba is a tough act to follow.

This year, John Legend was announced as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2019 and well….the choice is getting some mixed reviews. While most of us love John, his outstanding voice, and his adorable family–especially his mini-me Miles, some people have expressed that they’d lean more to the cute/adorable side of the spectrum when describing Legend’s looks.

Along with some backlash from fans over this year’s choice, John himself joined in with everyone questioning People’s decision to pass him the torch.

“1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive,” the singer tweeted, attaching a picture of him from 1995 side-by-side with a current-day Idris Elba. “Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it”

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

In an effort to help out her husband, Chrissy Teigen joined in on the conversation, retweeting Legend’s hilarious photo comparison and writing, “yeah but let’s see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot).”

yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot) https://t.co/7DtT72InGk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

And, well…she was right about the “still very hot” thing. While she was trying to give John the benefit of the doubt that he grew more into his looks, Idris dropped a photo of himself from 1995, proving that he looked just as fine in 1995 as he does today.

That’s when she accepted defeat.

While some people might not think of John Legend as the Sexiest Man Alive, it’s still fun seeing these guys have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Plus, a lot of us can probably relate more to John’s pre-glow-up photos than Idris “I’ve always looked this good” Elba, anyway.

