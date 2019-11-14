CLOSE
Tech N9ne Checks Fans Who Call Eminem A Culture Vulture [Video]

The Kansas City rapper blasted critics of the Detroit wordsmith, using his own career path and journey as an example.

Tech N9ne is without a doubt one of the top-performing Hip-Hop acts in the world as evidenced by his heavy touring schedule and longevity. Given that the Kansas raper has fans who typically aren’t your typical Hip-Hop fans, he took a moment to call out fans who declared Eminem a culture vulture.

In an Instagram video, Tech N9ne is seen speaking in the clip that’s been chopped up to emphasis the point that he is an artist influenced by a variety of styles despite his chosen professional genre of Hip-Hop.

When he explained that he’s able to rock various types of venues, including hard rock festivals, Tech asked rhetorically if anyone would consider him a culture vulture and that it’s asinine as far as he’s concerned that anyone would assume Eminem is one as well.

Check out the clip below.

