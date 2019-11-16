Kodak Black’s Team Claims Prison Drugged Him Ahead Of Brawl

Kodak Black was just slapped with 46 more months in the joint after pleading guilty in his federal gun case, despite pleas of leniency. Given the recent dustup with prison security in October, Black probably made it worse on himself but his team claims that he was drugged with a chemical that made him act out.

We’re told surveillance video shows Kodak drinking a cup of coffee about 20 minutes before the fight broke out … and his reps believe Kodak’s coffee was spiked with a chemical substance intended to make him lose control.

Our sources say an agent from the FBI testified Wednesday that witnesses said Kodak appeared to be under the influence during the brawl.

As for the fight itself … we’re told Kodak got into it with another inmate, and a corrections officer sprayed KB with mace. Our sources say it took several prison guards to restrain Kodak, who displayed incredible strength after allegedly being drugged.

Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Emery Nelson tells us a staff member was physically assaulted during the fight and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Black’s attorney said he’s looking into the drugging allegations but little else is known at the time.

