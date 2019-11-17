CLOSE
Test
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew…
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne…
Several Injured In California School Shooting
New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen…
Watch: Black Trump Supporter Destroyed By NAACP Atlanta…
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump…
Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By…
College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour…
K Camp Explains What Really Happened With Prairie…
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
Even the best of couples go through challenging times
Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More…
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
Hype Williams Is Uploading His Archives To Instagram…
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie…
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
Homophobic Commissioner Goes On Racist Rant About How…
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen…
Kanye’s Pastor Says He’s ‘So Excited To Study…
Sister Speaks Out After Brother Was Called N-Word…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Founder Of Historic Atlanta Restaurant Celebrates 107th Birthday

Patrons at Leila's Dinette included Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Congressman John Lewis, Julian Bond, and Ralph Abernathy.

Several places throughout the country will forever be embedded in the fabric of the history of the civil rights movement, including the Southwest Atlanta-based Leila’s Dinette. According to NBC News, the founder of the historic eatery Leila Williams celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday.

Williams opened Leila’s Dinette with her husband in 1949. The restaurant—which was frequented by civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—evolved into a staple in Atlanta and became a gathering space for the Black community. Patrons like Congressman John Lewis, Julian Bond, Ralph Abernathy and local HBCU students would discuss social and political issues over classic Southern meals during a time where there weren’t many places where Black people could dine. “It was a place where they could strategize and spend quality time. That’s part of the legacy,” her goddaughter Charlotte Webb told the news outlet. “She fed people even if they didn’t have money. She just had this kind spirit about her, and people remember her. To her, everybody was equal.” She became a pillar of her community and would often cook for her neighbors in need.

Although the restaurant shuttered in the 1990s, Williams and her eatery’s impact and influence in the community prevails. She was honored at her 107th birthday celebration at the Glenwood Health and Rehabilitation Center. At the party, DeKalb County announced that November 14 would be recognized as Leila Williams Day. She says that she has received an outpour of love got thousands of birthday wishes.

The space where Leila’s Dinette once lived is now a commercial kitchen called Marddy’s. “We were stepping into some very big shoes. That we were stepping into a place that just is hallowed ground for black independence in Atlanta,” said Keitra Bates who founded the kitchen.

SEE ALSO:

Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About The Civil Rights Movement’s Women Trailblazers

Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy

Deval Patrick, Former Governor of Massachusetts, speaking at...

It’s A No, Bruh: Twitter Is Not Feeling Deval Patrick Running For President

14 photos Launch gallery

It’s A No, Bruh: Twitter Is Not Feeling Deval Patrick Running For President

Continue reading It’s A No, Bruh: Twitter Is Not Feeling Deval Patrick Running For President

It’s A No, Bruh: Twitter Is Not Feeling Deval Patrick Running For President

Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick has decided to run for president. Rumors have been buzzing this week and he finally announced this morning. Twitter has shown no mercy. See Also: The Blackest (And Most Hilarious!) Reactions To Trump's Impeachment Hearing The 63-year-old released an announcement video Thursday morning. "This won't be easy and it shouldn't be, but I'm placing my faith in the people who feel left out and left back and who just want a fair shot at a better future — not built by somebody better than you, not built for you, but built with you." He also made sure to praise the candidates who are currently in the race, "They bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat. But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country." He closed with, "This time is about more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering instead for you. So in the spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given me, and with determination to build a better, more inclusive American dream for the next generation, I am today announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." Watch below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJCY7qN48hU From 1994 to 1997 he was the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division under President Bill Clinton. Patrick was the first African-American to become Governor of Massachusetts, which was from 2007 to 2015. He was also an early supporter of Obama. Patrick told The Boston Globe last night, “If I felt like the voters had settled or folks had made up their minds or that there wasn’t a way to put together the resources in terms of talent and money at this stage, I wouldn’t do it. It’s been daunting all along about how you break through in a field this big and this talented without being a celebrity or being sensational. I’m neither of those things but I feel I have something to offer.” Patrick will begin his campaign tomorrow morning in New Hampshire. That said, it is going to be a tough fight, especially when the people of color in the race are not polling in any double digit numbers. Sen. Kamala Harris is currently polling at one percent in New Hampshire. Twitter showed no mercy in their reactions. See below.

Founder Of Historic Atlanta Restaurant Celebrates 107th Birthday  was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close