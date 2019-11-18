CLOSE
Kanye Announces Opera Called ‘Nebuchadnezzar’

Yeezy is putting on an opera? Why not?

Kanye West is now delving into the world of opera music. Yeezy took to Twitter to announce his first opera, called Nebuchadnezzar, and it opens next week.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper posted an invite to Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera on Twitter on Sunday (Nov. 17). It will go down November 24 at 4pm at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angels and tickets go on sale today (Monday, Nov. 18).

The production is being directed by Anglo-Italian artist Vanessa Beecroft who has collaborated with West before (see his past Waves debut jig or the Yeezy Season 2 runway show.

In case you missed a bunch of Sunday at church or haven’t kept up with the Bible, Nebuchadnezzar was the king of Babylon who hurled Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego into a “fiery furnace,” but God saved the trio. A major character in the Book of Daniel, he is credited with destroying Solomon’s Temple. Plenty of fodder for an opera, so we’re low key interested in seeing how Yeezy flips this into song.

Also, the Nebuchadnezzar is Morpheus’ ship in The Matrix, in case that’s what you were running with.

While West noted that the invite’s artwork was created by Nick Knight, the music will reportedly be handled by Sunday Service, Peter Collins and Infinities Song.

