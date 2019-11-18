She Get It From Her Mama: Ming Lee Simmons Shoots For CR Fashion Book And Looks Just Like Kimora

Ming Lee Simmons is taking in her famous model mama’s footsteps. The 19-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons is currently featured in CR Fashion Book. Simmons grew up on the runway with her mother as Kimora often walked out after her Baby Phat runway shows with her two children, Ming Lee and Aoki in tow. Now, the teenager is stepping into a career of her own.
Inspired by the real hours of prodding, prepping, and patch ups required to bring a fashion production to life, Danielle Herrington, Ming Lee Simmons, and Leila Nda become fit models for CR. Tap link in bio to see the trio in stand-out selects from the upcoming Resort 2020 collections. Photography: @huyylluong Fashion: @ronnie_hart Hair: @lucas.a.wilson Makeup: @gracegraceahn Nails: @nailsbymei Digital director: @joshualanceglass Production: @sashabartur for @crstudio
The beauty recently shot for CF Fashion Book alongside Danielle Herrington and Leila Nda. The concept of the shoot was having the girls serve as “fit models” for designers 2020 Resort Collections. Via Instagram, the magazine wrote, “Inspired by the real hours of prodding, prepping, and patch ups required to bring a fashion production to life, Danielle Herrington, Ming Lee Simmons, and Leila Nda become fit models for CR.” The shoot was styled by Senior Fashion Editor Ronnie Hart.
Ming Lee posted a shot from the editorial with the simple caption, “Thank you so much @crfashionbook.” She is such a stunning model!!!
Beauties, what do you think of the editorial? Are you feeling it? Do you think Ming Lee Simmons career can be as big as Kimora Lee Simmons? Sound off in the comment section.
