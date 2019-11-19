CLOSE
Big Mountain Yeezy: Kanye West Cops Yet Another $14M Wyoming Ranch

Yeezy is putting down serious roots in Cody, WY.

Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

Kanye West is getting all the acres, minus the mules. Yeezy has reportedly brought another $14 million Wyoming ranch.

According to TMZ, Yeezy put down a cool $14,495,000 for a chunk of land called Bighorn Mountain Ranch that sits out outside of Cody, WY.

Back in September, the “Gone” rapper plunked down $14 million for 4500 acres, which features a pair of fresh water lakes. and is known as Mountain Lake Ranch.

As for the new land, it clocks in at 6,713 acres and per TMZ features mountains, rolling hills, canyons and bluffs filled with wildlife. And trout fishing, plenty of trout fishing. No doubt Yeezy’s father, who was featured in his son’s “Follow God” video, will approve.

Other modern amenities include 2 heated helicopter pads and log cabins and lodges with walk-in saunas and views of the mountain ranges. Plenty of space for Kanye West and family to go out and explore—and build an amphitheater.

When he’s not cooking up tracks with Dr. Dre.

