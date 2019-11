Register To Win A Wilder & Ortiz Autographed Boxing Glove!

REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN AN AUTOGRAPHED BOXING GLOVE ONLY ON ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION HOT 107.9!

The ‘Baddest Man On The Planet,’ Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Will Defend His World Title In A Rematch Of His Epic Battle Against Massive Puncher Luis ‘king Kong’ Ortiz On Saturday, November 23rd Live From The Mgm Grand Garden Arena In Las Vegas. Also On The Card A Super Featherweight Championship Showdown Between Boxing Superstar Leo Santa Cruz And Number Two Ranked Contender, Miguel Flores.

All This And More – Saturday November 23rd 9 Eastern, 6 Pacific, Order Now Live On Pay-per-view, Also Available On The Fox Sports App.

______

Also On Hot 107.9: