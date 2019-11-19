CLOSE
Kevin Hart’s Netflix Docuseries, “Don’t F*ck This Up” To Premiere In December

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is preparing to allow an in-depth and behind the scenes look into his day to day life as part of a six-episode Netflix documentary series called Don’t Fuck This Up. The series will premiere on Netflix December 27.

The series will show Hart in a way his fans have never seen him before. We will have complete access to Hart and all his trials and tribulations as a father, businessman, actor, comedian and role model. This show will chronicle how Hart has formed into the megastar he is today through an interview with friends, family, business partners, and will also feature footage and personal anecdotes. The series is produced by Hartbeat Productions, Lionsgate, Makemake, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Magical Elves.

Hart has a seemingly good working relationship with Netflix as he released two Netflix Specials this year; Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History Himself and Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.

Beyond 2019 he’s partnered with Netflix for 2016’s What Now?, 2013’s Let Me Explain and 2011’s Laugh at My Pain which were all previously released in theaters.

The announcement of the docu series comes after Hart was involved in a bad car accident earlier this year. Hart suffered major back injuries, and reported he would actively be back on the scene in 2020.

