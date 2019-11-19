CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire, What ‘Church On Sunday,’ Has To Do With It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta

Source: Blac Youngsta / Epic Records

Blac Youngsta‘s been telling us his next project was going to be something crazy for a while now, and we can confirm: It will be! And in the best way.

Due November 22, Blac Youngsta’s Church On Sunday album is a reflection of “everything going on” on life (ups, downs, in betweens, and random).

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

You may be surprised to know that the rapper grew up in church. While he says he stopped going after finding out a pastor had an affair with somebody else’s wife, he never strayed away from his relationship with God. He understands that nobody is without sin and he’s aware that people go to ‘church on Sundays’ to wash away their sins. He’s also aware that it’s not all perfect. It’s a lot going on there, and that’s the same with his album.

“I might be praying on this song and saying I want to do right, and on the next song I might come on and say ‘hit em up, bang, bang.’”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we near the release of Church on Sunday, in this episode of “When I Was Younger,” Blac Youngsta runs down why he became an ordained minister, what he used to consider love, who used to make him laugh as much as he makes us laugh today, who he was 15 years ago and how he got to where he is today.

Watch:

SEE ALSO: 

Blac Youngsta Reveals The First Artist Whose Music Made Him Cry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta Tells Why He Has No Problem Refusing To Give People Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire, What ‘Church On Sunday,’ Has To Do With It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close