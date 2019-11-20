CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kodak Black Getting College Diploma In Prison, Applies For Rehab

Time is certainly on his side.

Kodak Black In Concert - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

What else does he have on his schedule? Perpetually locked up rapper Kodak Black is reportedly getting his college diploma while in prison.

Recently, the South Florida rapper got hit with a 46-month federal prison sentence for lying on applications for firearms. He recently got hit with more gun charges and still hasn’t dealt with the sexual assault case he is facing in South Carolina.

Nevertheless, according to TMZ, sources say Kodak has plans to get his college diploma in either business or marketing. Reportedly the federal prison he’ll be calling home in Florida has classes and he’ll be registering.

Previously, Kodak had the goal of getting his GED in prison, which he did. He reportedly plans to take the SAT upon his release with the aim of getting a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida. Considering the aforementioned cases looming, that may be a long, long while.

Also worth noting, Kodak Black claims he was drugged by prison officials before a brawl where he’s been accused of putting hands on a correction’s officer. Interestingly, he put in a request to go to rehab.

This eventual movie is going to be crazy.

Kodak Black Getting College Diploma In Prison, Applies For Rehab  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close