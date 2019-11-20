If there is one thing we can always count on Cardi B to do besides creating hits, is to make an epic beauty statement. From her bejeweled ponytail slay, fierce bobs, colorful wig units and everything in between, the Bronx femcee knows her way around the hair department. And her latest mane reveal is proof.

Protective styles are loved by many for a reason. It’s a great way to give your tresses a much needed break and when cared for correctly, you can earn a few inches along the way. Since, Cardi B’s rise to fame, the star has been open about her love for wig units and with her latest IG post, we definitely see why.

Giving us a taste of some fresh new bars, Cardi caused quite a stir with the reveal of her natural hair. While we’ve always known that the rapper was working with quite a bit of length underneath her wigs, her hair growth has surpassed our expectations.

Hitting just above her bra line, her long, black tresses were laying quite nicely. Captioning the video, “Just a little something something… hair on healthy,” we couldn’t agree anymore. Not a track in sight, it’s safe to say that Cardi is the poster child for taking care of your mane.

What say you? Are you digging Cardi’s natural mane? Should she ditch her beloved wigs? Sound off in the comments below!

MANE REVEAL: Cardi B Shows Off Natural Hair On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com