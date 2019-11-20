CLOSE
Green Cash For Black Friday EcoATM Contest

EcoATM will give one lucky person a $1000 gift card! For a chance to win, all you need to do is take a picture of yourself in front of an EcoATM machine and post it to your Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #GreenCashForBlackFriday between November 21th – 29th.

Here are the steps to enter:

  1. Take a picture of yourself in front of an EcoATM machine

  2. post it to your Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #GreenCashForBlackFriday between November 21th – 29th

CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES

Check out the EcoATM locations below:

 

