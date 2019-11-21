Microsoft Working On Bringing Gmail, Google Drive, & Calendar To Outlook

If you’re an Outlook.com user that wished you could somehow integrate your Google suite on the web client, this news will definitely serve you well. Microsoft has quietly been testing the integration with some accounts.

Twitter user Florian B shared with his followers that he was able to access the new feature today. Like on Outlook’s iOS and Android app, its a quick and simple process to link your Google Account to your Outlook.com account. Once you successfully have done so, your Google Drive documents, Gmail and Google Calendar, will be automatically displayed inside the Outlook.com web service.

You can now add your gmail account on https://t.co/qrV9WCmJyQ ! pic.twitter.com/KYvZe6wx7q — Florian B (@flobo09) November 20, 2019

It looks very similar to the iOS and Android app, allowing the user to either combine or switch between their separate inboxes and features a side-by-side integration of the calendar. Florian revealed in his exploration of the new feature that you cannot add more than one Google Account, and switching between your Outlook and Gmail account will refresh the page.

There is no word if or when Microsoft is planning to officially roll out the feature to all Outlook.com users. If they do, this could make the web client even more clutch to those who have both a personal Outlook.com account and a G Suite account for work purposes.

