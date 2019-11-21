Ex-Wife Claims Pras Tried To Hide Money To Lower Child Support

Pras’s legal troubles seem to get worse month by month. He is now getting accused of cooking his personal books.

Page Six is reporting that the Fugees member is under even more court scrutiny. His ex-wife Angela Serveriano believes that he has been concealing his income in an effort to get his child support payments reduced. On Tuesday, November 19 her lawyer claimed he has used a “complex web of shell companies” to do so.

In May the “Vocab” rapper claimed federal authorities had seized his money after he was linked to a fraud scheme which compromised of several campaign fund raising international violations. In turn he asked a family court judge to reduce his monthly amount of $4,800 but recently Serveriano’s legal team said not so fast. Attorney Robert Wallack asserts he has discovered a bank account with over a million dollars tied to a company Michel owns. “And, approximately $1 million dollars flowed into and out of this account over a six month period ending in September, just two months ago” he explained.

But to hear Pras’ team tell it all of his money is on ice. Darrell Johnson, his rep, said “the government has tied up $1 billion of his money. We would commit to catching up on payments once the money is released”. When asked about the monies found in the business Johnson had a reasonable explanation. “He is not authorized to pay child support from his business,” Johnson said. “He still had business money. That had nothing to do with his personal earnings.”

Severiano is seeking almost $125,000 in back child support for their son Landon and $60,000 in lawyer fees.

