Prayers Up: Fenty Model Slick Woods Reveals She Has Cancer

At 23 years young, Slick Woods has made quite the name for herself. As one of the main faces for the Fenty franchise, her modeling career has taken off. She is most known for walking the runway and immediately going into labor during New York Fashion Week.

Like many, Slick uses her Instagram account to document the happenings of her life so when the model posted a photo referencing chemotherapy, she received an outpour of support.

How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it #atleastimalreadybald

Celebrities flooded the post with their support. Taraji P Henson responded, “You are already on the other side of this healthy and strong like it never happened. I adore you.” Lala Anthony commented, “Love u sis.”

The model has endured a lot in her 23 years of life. She grew up with a mother who was incarcerated for 17 years, she survived drug addition, and incarceration. Despite her past, Slick was determined to turn her life around. She has proven herself to be the bounce-back queen. Prayerfully, she can do the same with this diagnosis.

Slick didn’t give details on what kind of cancer she is treating with chemotherapy. She kept the post light-hearted by saying that she wouldn’t lose her hair because she’s already bald. There is no information on how far along she is with treatment and whether or not she will take a break from modeling until she is in remission.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the model as she addresses her health.

Prayers Up: Fenty Model Slick Woods Reveals She Has Cancer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

