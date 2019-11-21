Megan Thee Stallion & More Celebrate Trey Songz Birthday In New York

Before Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz had the internet buzzing after footage of them in the club getting real close surfaced, Trigga celebrated with friends over dinner. Yes, Megan was definitely there too.

The leader of the Hot Girls and many of Trey’s closest friends and family gathered at a special birthday dinner to celebrate the singer turning 35-years-old. Songz’s new “bestie” Megan Thee Stallion was seated right next to him, and her personal stylist and friend EJ King made sure to capture all of the moments for the gram.

Megan even delivered a toast to Trey before letting everyone know that the boat will be driven that night.

“It’s Trey motherf*ckin’ Songz’s birthday!” the rapper said while holding a shot of liquor. “He be cappin’ like he don’t wanna turn up, but we really gonna turn him up, so I need everybody to have a good ass motherf*ckin’ time and we gon’ drive the boat.”

After the DJ played Megan’s current hit “Cash $hit” featuring her “work husband” DaBaby, they brought out Trey’s cake, and everyone serenaded the Songz with both the regular and Stevie Wonder version of “Happy Birthday.”

After that, the rest is history. Megan has had herself an eventful visit while in NYC, she stopped by Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on Cleveland Cavaliers. Rumors swirled that she was invited by habitual cheater Tristan Thompson, but she quickly shut that down.

Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej https://t.co/CWK9wakt0s — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 20, 2019

Then, of course, the recent rumors of her and Mr.Steal Yo Girl being an item took off, but she also laid that to rest with a series of Tweets.

Before this gets out of control lol what was happening is I kept asking them to play Trey’s songs for his birthday… stop trying to make me beef with people🙄 https://t.co/cucChq0gZA — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

I ain’t hit so idk lol https://t.co/4DKsDJWE1n — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

Why can’t they just let Megan live her best life in peace and celebrate her friend’s birthday?

