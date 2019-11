Christmas Angels 2019 is here! On November 29th, we’ll begin reading letters of local families in need.

Tune in to Hot 107.9 for more information on how you can you help make someone’s holidays special. If you would like to help a child this Christmas season, please contact Bre Singleton at 404-832-7250 or bresingleton@radio-one.com.

Sponsor A Child For Christmas Angels 2019! was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

My Praise ATL Posted 3 hours ago

