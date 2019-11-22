CLOSE
Tiwa Savage Opens Up About Her Favorite Skincare Products

Ever since Tiwa Savage stepped on the scene, the beauty has been getting tons of attention. And it’s absolutely deserved. Not only does she have the voice of an angel, she has been making strides as a writer for well known artists, creating amazing music and works as a humanitarian. Also, she is drop dead gorgeous. So, naturally we have no choice but to stan.
We’re all about preserving our brown girl glow, so when one of our faves spills tea on their must-have skin care products or regimens, we are always all ears. In a recent interview with ESSENCE Magazine, the Nigerian songstress opened up about some of the products she uses to keep her melanin glowing.

“SPF is your best friend,” she tells the publication. “I used to think that as a Black person, I didn’t need sunscreen or sun protection— especially being African and living in a hot country. I was completely wrong. I’ve found that using sunscreen every day keeps my skin plump and young. That and, of course, drinking lots of water.” And we definitely agree.

She continues, “Right now most of the products I’m loving are coming out of West Africa. I use original black soap from Ghana and natural shea butter to lotion my skin. I’m big on body treatments like scrubs and hammams (traditional Moroccan baths). I have them in Lagos quite regularly, and after the treatment, my skin feels like butter.”

We can’t stress enough how important it is to take care of your skin. Yes, we’ve been blessed with melanin, but if we fail to show our skin some love that black can crack quicker than you think.

Like Tiwa said, SPF should be a mainstay in your beauty regimen. With so many people suffering from skin cancer and sun damage, you can never be too safe when it comes to the health of your skin.

What say you? What skincare products do you make a point to use regularly in your routine? Sound off in the comments below.

