CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hurtin’ Me: French Montana Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues

Prayers up for the Wave God.

After bringing in his birthday in a big way French Montana is counting his every breath. He reportedly had a serious health scare this week.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx MC was hospitalized due to cardiac issues but the discovery was far from standard. According to the report police arrived at his Los Angeles home to investigate a possible robbery. Thankfully it was a false alarm but the badges noticed French was acting very unusual. So much so they called an ambulance.

Allegedly he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for nausea nausea, severe stomach pains and an elevated heart rate. While the cause has yet to be determined the general consensus is that the Bronx native has been doing way too much. Within the last couple of months the Moroccan stallion has kept a very busy schedule with your dates throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Montana is currently being treated at San Fernando Valley Hospital. Spies for TMZ claim he is “alert” and should be released within a day. Let’s hope this is just a random bug that took the “No Stylist” rapper temporarily down.

Photo: WENN.com

Hurtin’ Me: French Montana Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close