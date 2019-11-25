CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kelly Rowland Was Giving Us Cleavage & Clavicle On ‘WWHL’ Last Night

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Kelly Rowland didn’t come to play with us last night on Watch What Happens Live. The Motivation singer motivated us to get in the gym and invest in whatever products she uses on her skin because she is glowing!

View this post on Instagram

You have to be seen, in GREEN!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

Styled by Kollin Carter, Kelly showed off her killer body in ALIÉTTE SS20 Geometric blazer and skirt. While there she played along with Andy Cohen’s “Plead The Fifth” game renamed “The Lay Of The Row Land,” dishing on her least favorite Destiny’s Child song (Buggaboo), when she and David Guetta might be working together again (not sure) and if there was a secret dilemma between her and Nelly (nope). 

As for a Destiny’s Child reunion, apparently the girls don’t talk about it. But we’re still hopeful!

RELATED STORIES:

Kelly Rowland Shows Us Brown Skin Girl Style At The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards

Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On ‘Brown Skin Girl’ And We’re Hype AF

Kelly Rowland Was Giving Us Cleavage & Clavicle On ‘WWHL’ Last Night  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close