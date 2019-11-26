Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Galleria Assault Case Dismissed

There’s one legal case Tekashi 6ix9ine won’t have to worry about.

The Harris County District Attorney has dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge against the rapper according to TMZ as well as Harris County court records. In the motion for dismissal, the DA declared that moving 6ix9ine “is now a security risk,” due to the rapper pleading guilty in a federal racketeering case as well as his testimony earlier this year against alleged gang members and cooperation with the federal government in said case.

The misdemeanor charge dated back to 2018 when 6ix9ine allegedly choked a teenager at the Galleria. According to a police report, 6ix9ine and his security allegedly demanded that the teen erase video footage from the incident that he recorded on his phone. Later that year, the male teenager wrote a letter to the DA’s office, asking for the charges against the “Gummo” rapper be dropped.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 17 hours ago

