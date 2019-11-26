CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Moroccan Rapper Gnawi Gets Prison Time For Offending Police

MOROCCO-TRIAL-RAPPER

Source: FADEL SENNA / Getty

While 360 deals are an ongoing pain point for American artists they do not have it as bad as their peers in North Africa. A performer was recently jailed for speaking up about the local criminal system.

As spotted on Billboard a Moroccan rapper by the name Gnawi found out the hard way that there is no such thing as free speech in his homeland. On Monday, November 25 he was sentenced to a year behind bars for a video he released in where he spoke rather candidly about the local police. In the original clip the man born Mohamed Mounir is seeing angrily venting about the countries ongoing economic issues and the territory’s growing drug problem.

While his heroism should be applauded he knew he was putting himself at legal risk as it is illegal to speak poorly about law enforcement. According to Hassan Abyaba, a spokesperson for the government, the song does not properly reflect the country’s current state. “Songs of all kinds must respect the citizens, the constancy of the nation and the principles and values that are part of the Moroccans’ education,” he said during a formal press conference.

You can see the video for “3acha cha3b” (“Long Live the People”) below.

 

Moroccan Rapper Gnawi Gets Prison Time For Offending Police  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close