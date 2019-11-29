Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA Ratings Dip Has To Do With TV Streaming

Despite great storylines due to its talent moving to other teams, the NBA’s ratings are currently in free fall. While the league is hinting at trying some new things to fix that, Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, has his own opinion on the matter.
You would think with both Los Angeles teams becoming competitive and Kyrie Irving teaming up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, the NBA shouldn’t be worried about ratings. But the continuing trend that stemmed from last year is getting worse for the 2019-20 season.
Everyone is throwing out theories as to why this is the case for the league. Some feel the absence of rookie phenom Zion Williamson due to injury, the Golden State Warriors being trash, NBA stars like Kawhi Leonard taking games off for “load management,” and the NBA regular season “not mattering” as a reason for the decline in viewership.
To combat the growing issue, the NBA is currently considering a bevy of ideas like in-season tournaments, a shorter season, postseason play-in, and conference reseeding.
Mark Cuban chimed in responding to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe’s reporting, Cuban expressed he is not for a 78 game schedule but instead a more extended schedule and year-round NBA programming.
When it comes to the NBA’s television ratings, Cuban got even more specific while replying to a question that was asked to Haralabos Voulgaris, a member of the Mavericks front office. The Shark Tank star claimed that the fact that Association’s nationally broadcasted games are exclusively on cable tv which is losing subscribers to streaming services.
Vocal NBA color commentator and former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy also gave his own opinion on the matter and thinks the league is going in the right direction and should put the fans first over the players.
We shall see how this pans out. NBA games officially return to broadcast television starting Christmas Day, so if the ratings still continue to fall, it should come as no surprise if we hear from Cuban and others on the matter.
Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty
