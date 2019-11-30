CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

GoldLink Hits Back At Critics Of His Backhanded Mac Miller IG Post

With the heat on his back, the Washington, D.C. Area rap star shot down any claims of beef between him and the late Pittsburgh artist.

GoldLink live in Copenhagen, Denmark

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

GoldLink found himself on the wrong side of social media chatter after posting a bizarre and lengthy post in tribute to Mac Miller that read to some like a backhanded compliment. While onstage in Europe, the Washington, D.C. Area performer addressed the issue in an attempt to set the narrative.

During a break in his set, GoldLink, no doubt aware of the words from Miller’s past collaborators such as Thundercat and Anderson .Paak, wasted little time in speaking to the simmering situation.

“Let me tell y’all something. Mac Miller is one of my best friends in the whole f*cking world,” GoldLink opened with. “Without Mac Miller, there would be no GoldLink.”

He goes on to praise Pusha-T, fellow D.C. native Wale, and Miller for giving him an opportunity to shine as an artist. There was also a point where GoldLink brazenly stated to a group of unnamed persons that he’s not worried about them because he doesn’t know them, although he used far more colorful language.

Check out the video courtesy of the Rap Favorites below.

Photo: Getty

GoldLink Hits Back At Critics Of His Backhanded Mac Miller IG Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close