CLOSE
Test
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…
Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles…
In Blackity Black News: ‘The Proud Family’ Star…
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew…
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne…
Several Injured In California School Shooting
New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen…
Watch: Black Trump Supporter Destroyed By NAACP Atlanta…
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump…
Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By…
College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour…
K Camp Explains What Really Happened With Prairie…
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
Even the best of couples go through challenging times
Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More…
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
Hype Williams Is Uploading His Archives To Instagram…
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie…
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based On Her Novel ‘Never Tell’

The novel, which was released 15 years ago, follows the journey of criminal psychologist Dr. Erin Abbott.

Political powerhouse Stacey Abrams is stepping into the entertainment industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams has inked a deal with CBS to executive produce a show based on a novel she wrote.

The book—titled Never Tell—was released under Abrams’ alias Selena Montgomery. The novel, which made its debut 15 years ago, follows the journey of criminal psychologist Dr. Erin Abbott. While investigating the whereabouts of a serial killer in New Orleans, she crosses paths with a local journalist and they end up forming a relationship. Talicia Raggs will serve as the writer for the project. Abrams will executive produce the project alongside Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler.

Abrams—who served in the Georgia House of Representatives and as minority leader—is very passionate about writing. She has penned eight novels. The last book that she released under the Selena Montgomery moniker was titled Deception which is centered around a woman who has to return to her hometown following a murder mystery. Although she likes to keep her political and literary work separate, Abrams says that both worlds are undeniably intertwined.

“Leadership requires the ability to engage and to create empathy for communities with disparate needs and ideas. Telling an effective story—especially in romantic suspense—demands a similar skill set,” she told The Washington Post in an interview. “When I began writing novels, I read Aristotle to learn how to perfect structure, Pearl Cleage to sustain tension and Nora Roberts for characterization. Good romantic suspense can never underestimate the audience, and the best political leaders know how to shape a compelling narrative that respects voters and paints a picture of what is to come.”

There is no word on when Abrams’ project will be released.

SEE ALSO:

Decoding Obama’s Talk With Stacey Abrams: Who Was He Talking About?

Creative Class: Stacey Abrams Is Making Sure All Of Our Votes Count

She likes her style natural and uncomplicated

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

Continue reading Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

The holiday season can sometimes bring out the best in folks. It also sparks a certain level of creativity and wit, which often graces social media with a new challenge. This year, the @MelaninMamis Twitter page has revived the #Blackhairchallenge. In a tweet, they asked participants to “post up to 4 pictures of yourself with this hashtag. Embrace your different hairstyles.” The magic you’re about to witness below is no surprise.  

Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based On Her Novel ‘Never Tell’  was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close