Los Angeles Intersection Renamed After Legendary Music Mogul Berry Gordy

The street renaming took place three days before his 90th birthday.

Motown Records mogul Berry Gordy has left an indelible mark on the music industry and the Detroit native was recently honored in a major way for his contributions. According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, Gordy had a Hollywood intersection named after him.

The intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Argyle Avenue in Los Angeles—the street where the Motown Records headquarters used to live—has been dubbed “Berry Gordy Square.” In 1972 Gordy uprooted the record label from Detroit and moved it to Los Angeles. On November 25—three days prior to Gordy’s 90th birthday—his family, friends, and elected officials gathered in front of the former Motown headquarters for the street renaming ceremony. Many influential individuals who contributed to the success of the record label were in attendance including Suzanne de Passe, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Clarence Avant.

Several musicians who credit Gordy for launching their careers shared words of appreciation. “Whatever they do in his name, I’m going to be there. He has made my life something that I never thought could be possible,” said Smokey Robinson. “Today is a great day, and I hope that the world follows suit with Los Angeles and does something like this because it is so deserved.” Gordy was humbled by the honor. He said having a street named after him in Los Angeles is a dream fulfilled. “As a kid growing up on the eastside of Detroit, Hollywood was an unattainable, mystical fantasy,” he said during the ceremony, according to the Los Angeles Times. “But as Motown grew, our success made me realize that there was no limit to how far we could go. I wanted my artists to reach their full potential, so we came here to Hollywood.”

The intersection renaming comes a month after Gordy donated $4 million towards the expansion of the Motown Museum in Detroit.

Berry Gordy Donates $4 Million To Detroit’s Motown Museum

Motown Museum Receives $500,000 Donation

