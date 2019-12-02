CLOSE
Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case Of #LHHNY Co-Star

Looks like Remy Ma beat those charges like Rocky. Today (Dec. 2), a judged dropped all the charges the Bronx rapper was facing for allegedly putting hands on her ex-Love & Hip Hop co-star, Brittney Taylor.

According to TMZ, it came down to a case of prosecutors not having enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Remy 2-pieced Taylor. Reportedly, there were no witnesses to the fade delivery nor was there any video of the incident that allegedly occurred at a concert at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Remy was facing charges that included assault and aggravated harassment. Considering the results in court, Remy was quite happy.

“It went great,” Remy told TMZ. “It was dismissed and he broke down all the reasons why it was dismissed. And I just, like I said, I wish they would have found that and came to that conclusion before I had an ankle bracelet, and lost months and months of wages, and had an 8 o’clock curfew, and all these other great things. And before I paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to my lawyer.”

Facts.

Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case Of #LHHNY Co-Star  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

