Recently Surfaced Photos Confirm That Weird Looking Console Is The PlayStaion 5 Devkit

Back in August, photos surfaced of what many to believe to be the devkit for Sony’s next console PlayStation 5. More photos have service confirming that to be the case.

In the recently shared photo shared by The Verge reporter Tom Warren we once again two of the devkits side by side, but this time we also possibly got a glimpse of the Dualshock 5 controller. Back in the summer, a photo of the eyebrow-raising console designed by Sony’s technical director, Yushiro Ootori, previewed the v-shaped system that many at the time thought could be the PS5.

In his Tweet, Warren explained the devkits rather large and unusual shape help developers easily stack numerous units. Developers will welcome this while they are performing multiple stress tests. The devkit is also covered in vents that push out air to prevent the system from overheating. That all makes sense because the PlayStation 5 is rumored to be Sony’s most powerful console yet and so it will need to stay cool at all times.

yes, this is the PlayStation 5 devkit. The reason it's large and v-shaped is to make them more easily stackable for devs who are running multiple stress tests. The cooling is optimized to push air out of the sides and center https://t.co/pc3wJw2A6v — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 30, 2019

As for the controller, the picture doesn’t give much detail, but it looks the same as the Dualshock 4 controller. But that’s where the similarities end, Dualshock 5 will reportedly ditch rumble and replaced with Haptic Touch that will allow players to experience and the feel the game they are playing in a whole new way.

Now we don’t expect the final product to look like the devkit, but this could current model could be giving us a clue as to what expect before Sony officially unveils the PS5.

