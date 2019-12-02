DaBaby Drops Hints That A Lil Wayne Collaboration Is Coming Soon?

North Carolinian MC DaBaby has had a huge breakout year and it seems that he wants to end 2019 with an even bigger bang.

During an interview with New York’s Power 104.5, DaBaby discussed his amazing year and Grammy nominations, before revealing that he is crossing another item off of his bucket list—to collaborate with Lil’ Wayne.

“I am Grammy-nominated, I am. It’s a beautiful thing—it’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a blessing. It feels amazing. Been a long time coming.”

In regards to working with Lil’ Wayne, DaBaby claims that the two have a song together. The “Bop” rapper also revealed that the collaboration took place thanks to Weezy reaching out.

“I got a song with Lil Wayne. That was amazing so I’m good,” DaBaby continued. “That’s the GOAT in my era, that’s the goat. That’s probably who I was most influenced by music-wise growing up. It’s crazy because they reached out. They sent me a record and its a big record too.”

Despite dropping the news about the collaboration, DaBaby was tight lipped about releasing any further information about the song, bypassing the questions regarding the possible release date, stating fans will have to “wait and see.”

In other Lil Wayne News, the Young Money head honcho announced on Monday (Dec.2) that he was joining the list of celebrities capitalizing off of the legalization of marijuana with the launch of his new line GKUA.

In an announcement made via Instagram, Lil Wayne revealed that it was his love of weed and his desire to inspire that led to the new venture.

”I used to just want to get high, now I smoke to get inspired,” Lil Wayne said. “With GKUA, I’m sharing a feeling that I love.”

GKUA boasts products with some of the “highest natural levels of THC available,” which they added is sourced from growers specializing in limited and potent strains. The brand’s products will be available at select Los Angeles dispensaries starting in 2020, with more locations expected to follow.

To coincide with the announcement and launch of the brand, GKUA announced that it will offer customers the chance to win tickets to the GKUA VIP Party, featuring a performance by Lil Wayne.

Check out products and more information here.

