Rihanna Makes More History With ‘ANTI’

Rihanna’s last studio album ANTI came out four years ago, and it hasn’t dropped off the charts yet.

At all.

In fact this is the first time in the history of Billboard that a black female musician has had an album stay on the Billboard 200 for at least 200 weeks. And if you think about all of the black female musicians there have been over the years, this is quite the accomplishment.

.@rihanna's 'ANTI' has now spent 200 weeks on the Billboard 200. It's the first album by a black female artist to reach this milestone in the chart's history. — chart data (@chartdata) December 2, 2019

With all that said, shout out to RiRi!

Posted 23 hours ago

