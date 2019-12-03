CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Offset Reminds The World That Hip-Hop Is Black Culture, Point Blank Period

It isn't clear what inspired the Migos rapper to make the mini-rant via Twitter, but it was appreciated.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It isn’t immediately clear what inspired Offset to hop on Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, but his messages are deeply appreciated on this side. The Migos rapper shared the sentiment that Hip-Hop is indeed Black culture and defended its kaleidoscopic iterations of late.

Well after midnite on Tuesday (December 3), Offset, perhaps up on daddy duty with his baby girl, broke out the phone and let his thoughts go.

“Sorry but hip hop is black culture don’t speak or give game if u don’t have black culture duh,” Offset initially tweeted.

He added, “Don’t make rules on what goes in hip hop when u don’t know the history it’s pain music story music we the biggest genre in the world off our struggle and hustle yesssir proud of my people that’s all of u mad than sorry but no sorry took a lot for us to get here but we here!!!!”

Offset ended the salvo with a final tweet that read, “#BlackExcellence.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Photo: Getty

Offset Reminds The World That Hip-Hop Is Black Culture, Point Blank Period  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close