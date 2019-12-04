A Mary J. Blige Documentary For Amazon Prime In The Works

Of all the entertainers of her era, Mary J. Blige is, without a doubt, a living legend. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will open up the doors to her past by way of an upcoming documentary coming to the Amazon Prime network.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled documentary will be produced in conjunction with Amazon Studios and Entertainment One with Sean Combs, who gave Blige her first shot, and the songstress serving as executive producers. Although much of Blige’s life and her journey have been depicted in songs, a deep examination of her upbringing in New York and the trials she’s faced and overcome has yet to be done.

“We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing,” Matt Newman, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

The untitled documentary will be co-produced with Creature Films and Blue Butterfly, Blige’s production company.

D.L. Chandler Posted 7 hours ago

