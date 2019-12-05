Cardi B Responds To Offset Social Media Hack, “We Good Over Here”

Migos member Offset was on the receiving end of some heavy side eyes after some questionable tweets and messages were sent from various social media accounts.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3) fans were a little taken aback after some suspicious tweets were posted from Offset’s Twitter account stating that the rapper was “gay” along with a slew of highly suggestive tweets that have since been deleted.

In addition to the questionable tweets, hackers also allegedly sent a DM to Tedashii 69’s girlfriend Jade, writing “Miss you fr.” Jade took to social media in a since deleted post to blast the rapper tagging Cardi B and calling out Offset for the alleged disrespect.

“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her? Theirs a lot of shit I have exposed yet, but theirs a time for that.”

Tekashi 69 girlfriend “jade” claims Offset dm her “miss u”. Btw offset wife Cardi B is facing criminal charges for allegedly giving jade THE BEATS in a strip club after she allegedly messed with offset before? (I know this mad confusing 🤷‍♂️) pic.twitter.com/IppJ5Mmnmd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 3, 2019

Cardi B has decided to speak out against the alleged hack via IG Live letting fans know that she isn’t worried about the hack and that the two are living their best life together as a family.

”Everybody know he done some dumb sh*t, but come on now, n*ggas ain’t dumb, n*ggas ain’t crazy,” Cardi B said. “We’ve been so good. We had a sweet weekend. Life has been good. He’s not even going to play himself like that. That’s why we’re not entertaining it. That’s why I’m not getting rowdy.”

Offset also took to Cardi’s live video to validate the hack claim, showing various emails from the two platforms notifying him of the unusual activity.

“I’ve been doing good man, Thanksgiving just passed and I’m with my family only to wake up to some bullsh*t.”

Offset shows how hackers been messing with him. That’s why everything happened today pic.twitter.com/gIKz8dmwY7 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 4, 2019

Cardi has been having issues with Jade since 2018 after the “Press” rapper was accused of ordering an attack on Jade and her sister Baddie Gi after rumors spread that she slept with Offset. Police say members of Cardi’s crew showed up to the club where Jade and her sister Baddie Gi worked and threw bottles and other items at the two women.

Cardi was later arrested in October 2018 on misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless endangerment. In April, Cardi appeared in court and offered a plea bargain that she ultimately rejected, Cardi is set to head back to court in 2020.

Check out Cardi’s full response below.

Offset and Cardi B was hacked… he ain’t cheat y’all. False alarm. Y’all know black men are incapable of cheating anyway pic.twitter.com/TxSOloP1yZ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 3, 2019

Cardi B and Offset are solid as ever! Black Men Dont Cheat! Keep this couple in ur prayers… no hacker… thot … troll or wanna be side chick can come between em. pic.twitter.com/qDCtmU6Syu — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 3, 2019

