CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Neighborhood Watch Scrub Launches Struggle $100M Lawsuit Against Trayon Martin’s Family

We're really just trying to avoid using that cornball's name around here.

March Held To March 2 Years Since Death Of Trayvon Martin

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

George Zimmerman, the volunteer night watchman who murdered unarmed teen Trayvon Martin, continues to be a thorn in the side of the family whose lives he ruined. Zimmerman has launched a $100 million lawsuit against the family, prosecutors, and others involved in the case claiming they used false evidence in a case he was eventually acquitted of in 2012.

According to Miami Herald, Zimmerman’s suit, filed in Polk County Circuit Court, was made public Wednesday (December 4) and lays out that he’ll be represented by Larry Klayman. According to the suit, a documentary called The Trayvon Hoax is cited as evidence from their side that the Martin family concocted a series of fabricated stories related to Martin’s shooting death.

There was a planned Thursday screening of the documentary at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, which was later canceled by the theater with the director, Joe Gilbert, remaining determined to get the screening done somewhere else on Friday. Zimmerman’s suit is seeking damages related to defamation, abuse of civil process, and conspiracy.

A response from the Martin family has yet to be published and hopefully, they won’t dignify the bozo with one.

Photo: Getty

Neighborhood Watch Scrub Launches Struggle $100M Lawsuit Against Trayon Martin’s Family  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close