Joycelyn Savage Is Still Team R. Kelly, Says He’s Reading Fan Letters…Wait

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s “girlfriends,” made headlines when a Patreon account attached to her name started spilling tea on the alleged sexual predator. However, she is now asserting that she was being impersonated and it still very much Team R. Kelly.

“I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man we love so much, and our best friend R. Kelly,” said Savage to TMZ, via a written statement on her phone. “It has been said that I have left him and that he has abused me and all kinds of nonsense. I have said before, none of it is true. It is a shame how they are treating him. It is so wrong on so many levels, and he does not deserve this. I am not going to be a part of [the] assassination of R. Kelly’s name, music career and his character.”

Well, there’s that.

She also added, “How will we ever be able to get a fair trial anywhere in the world with all these lies that are being told on him? Please free him and let him come home in peace!”

Oh his trial will be fair. But don’t count on that bamma ever coming home considering the Feds have him in their sights.

Savage went on to say that the Patreon account associated with her name was definitely not hers (it has been taken down) and she was adamant that she isn’t a sex slave and doesn’t have Stockholm Syndrome. Interestingly, she also said R. Kelly reads all the letters his fans are sending him. The same R. Kelly who has said he can’t read?

Savage’s family, who has been trying to separate her from R. Kelly, issued a statement after watching her message.

Watch the clip below.

