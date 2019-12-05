CLOSE
MANE TALK: Keyshia Cole’s Big Chop Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed

Keyshia Cole, the powerhouse and R&B icon. Known for her electrifying vocals and down-to-earth personality, has been on a high as of late. With the birth of her newborn son and a new show in the works. Keyshia is on top of the world. And her beauty looks have been giving us all the feels.

While the songstress has been slaying the hair game with different styles such as pixie cuts, colored wig units, sleek styles and more, her latest look has left us swooning. The star has been pushing through with a platinum buzz cut and it has us thinking about giving our manes a big chop.

While hairstyles last as long as a Hollywood minute on our favorite celebs, there is no telling how long Keyshia will be flaunting this ‘do. Maybe she’ll switch up her look and return back to the buzz cut, or maybe this is one slay that we’ll have to keep as a token memory.

Either way it goes, this is one of the best looks we’ve seen yet on the star. Short hair definitely agrees with her and we hope that this is the start of a rolodex of short hair looks we can add to our inspiration boards.

As always, we want to hear from you! Are you loving Keyshia’s platinum buzz cut? Do you think she should return to her long locks? Sound off in the comment section below.

Happy Birthday Keyshia Cole! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks

[caption id="attachment_3061423" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Thirty eight is going to be a phenomenal year for Keyshia Cole. The award-winning, chart-topping artist recently found love and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy. There's no doubt this R & B diva has vocals that can blow most people out of the water. Her music sets the mood for those in love, and let's not forget those with a broken heart. Beyond her music career, she's shown an extremely vulnerable side of her. Keyshia had to live through her mom's life-long addiction, and personal family issues in the public eye. The highs and lows of her life and career are what makes her relatable. Through it all, she's managed to look amazing whenever she stepped out on the scene. Keyshia never marketed herself as a fashionista, but there are moments during her career where she could have. In honor of her 38th birthday, here are 10 times Keyshia Cole gave us lewks.

MANE TALK: Keyshia Cole’s Big Chop Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

