Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020

The Millennium Tour 2020 just keeps getting bigger.
After Omarion announced the tour earlier this month, a wide majority of the original Millennium Tour: Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Pretty Ricky, two more names got added to the lineup: Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Now he’s adding even more 2000s nostalgia to the party as Ashanti has been added to the tour!
“So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup,” the singer posted on Instagram.
Tickets are on sale and if you’re in Houston, be sure to catch the Millennium Tour when it pulls up in Houston on April 4 next year!
🚨 TOUR ALERT! 🚨 So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup! 😍 Don’t forget to use the pre-sale code PARTY or HITS today only to save $5 off the purchase of your ticket. General on sale starts at 10AM. More cities to be announced. Join the tour’s email list and get ticket information at 👉 GSquaredEvents.com. #gsquaredevents #themillenniumtour2020 #omarion #bowwow #yingyangtwins #lloyd #sammie #prettyricky #souljaboy
THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020 SCHEDULE
|DATES
|CITY/ STATE
|VENUE
|PURCHASE TICKETS
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 1, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 6, 2020
|New York, NY
|Hulu Theater at MSG
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 7, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Liacouras Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 8, 2020
|Fairfax, VA
|Eagle Bank Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 13, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Hampton, VA
|Hampton Coliseum
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 20, 2020
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Petersen Events Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Baltimore, MD
|Royal Farms Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 22, 2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Municipal Auditorium
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|The Theatre at Grand Prairie
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Centre
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 5, 2020
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Raising Cane’s River Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 12, 2020
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Wintrust Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|St. Louis, MO
|Chaifetz Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Hertitage Bank Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|Panther Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|Tampa , FL
|Amalie Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|Fresno, CA
|Selland Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 8, 2020
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Las Vegas
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 10, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|BUY TICKETS >>
Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020 was originally published on theboxhouston.com