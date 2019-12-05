CLOSE
Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020

Millennium Tour 2020

Source: G-Squared Events / G-Squared Events

The Millennium Tour 2020 just keeps getting bigger.

After Omarion announced the tour earlier this month, a wide majority of the original Millennium Tour: Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Pretty Ricky, two more names got added to the lineup: Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Now he’s adding even more 2000s nostalgia to the party as Ashanti has been added to the tour!

“So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup,” the singer posted on Instagram.

Tickets are on sale and if you’re in Houston, be sure to catch the Millennium Tour when it pulls up in Houston on April 4 next year!

THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020 SCHEDULE

DATES CITY/ STATE VENUE PURCHASE TICKETS
Saturday, February 29, 2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 1, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 6, 2020 New York, NY Hulu Theater at MSG BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 7, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 8, 2020 Fairfax, VA Eagle Bank Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 13, 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 14, 2020 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 20, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 21, 2020 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 22, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 27, 2020 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 28, 2020 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 29, 2020 Memphis, TN FedExForum BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 3, 2020 Dallas, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 4, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 5, 2020 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 10, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 11, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 12, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 17, 2020 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 18, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 24, 2020 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 25, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Hertitage Bank Center BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 26, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Panther Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, May 1, 2020 Tampa , FL Amalie Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 2, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, May 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Thursday, May 7, 2020 Fresno, CA Selland Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 8, 2020 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 9, 2020 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Las Vegas BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 10, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum BUY TICKETS >>

Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

