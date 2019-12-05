The Millennium Tour 2020 just keeps getting bigger.

After Omarion announced the tour earlier this month, a wide majority of the original Millennium Tour: Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Pretty Ricky, two more names got added to the lineup: Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Now he’s adding even more 2000s nostalgia to the party as Ashanti has been added to the tour!

“So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup,” the singer posted on Instagram.

Tickets are on sale and if you’re in Houston, be sure to catch the Millennium Tour when it pulls up in Houston on April 4 next year!

THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020 SCHEDULE

Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 4 hours ago

