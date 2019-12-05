VOTE For HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2019

Don’t you just love Black men? The bigger, the more bearded, the better. This year, Black men excelled at their crafts. From starring in record-breaking films to TV shows that more the culture and every suited and booted event in between, vote for the king of 2019.

Omarion

Is it us or did Omarion get that much sexier after the poise he displayed amidst all the drama surrounding his baby’s mother and former bandmate Lil Fizz?! Omarion took the high road and came out on top as the headliner for the Millennium Tour (sans B2K). Omarion stayed quiet, secured the bag and won the Internet in 2019.

Russell Wilson

We love a God-fearing man, who is generous and takes care of his family. As MVP talk continues to swell around Russell Wilson’s name, so does his sexy. The Seahawks quarterback is at the peak of his career while balancing his family life with singer Ciara and their beautiful children. Sounds grown and sexy to us!

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya is every Black woman’s king and savior after he brought to life Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas’ vision in Queen & Slim. The Get Out star who also had major roles in Black Panther and Widows and is earning mad props for his portrayal in the cinematic thriller.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo became every woman’s #MCM when he gave us a glimpse of his anaconda on Instagram. The photo thrust Derulo into headlines *pun intended* and served as a reminder why we all need to go see Cats.

Larenz Tate

Councilman Rashad Tate, played by Larenz Tate, became one of or favorite characters this year on Power. When he wasn’t behind the podium making political moves, he was in the bed showing off his stroke in steamy sex scenes.

DaBaby

DaBaby a.k.a Jonathan Lyndale Kirk had one hell of a year becoming one of the biggest rappers in the game with his critically-acclaimed debut album Kirk. What makes him so sexy? His energy, the way he gives back to his fans and his sense of humor.

Sterling K. Brown

The Oscar buzz surrounding Sterling K. Brown grows with each screening of his upcoming drama Waves. In 2019, Brown continued to expand his resume with voice roles while continuing to thrive on This Is Us. It’s only up for Brown, who will play Frank White in the 2020 production The Rhythm Section.

Serge Ibaka

NBA star Serge Ibaka won his first championship ring this year and launched his own cooking show “How Hungry Are You?” But it’s his grey sweatpants that is the gift that keeps on giving.

OBJ

Odelle Beckham Jr. was no stranger to the trending tab on Twitter in 2019. He was traded from the Giants and set the Internet on fire when he wore a $300,000 watch on the field, but it was when he shed his blonde locks that women everywhere rejoiced. And his ad with Calvin Klein got us all pregnant.

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean took some time off to work on his mental health and came back in 2019 with a new mindset, giving Black men an example of what vulnerability looks like. He rekindled with his ex Jhene and set the Internet on fire when he bragged about his sexual prowess.

