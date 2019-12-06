Star Wars Cast Reveal How They Would Babysit Baby Yoda | Extra Butter

The last tale in the Star Wars saga is about to hit theaters on December 19th, so I got to sit down with the cast of Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker to talk to the actors who play Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn, Jannah, Rose Tico, Chewbacca, and C-3PO. That’s Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels and the man who directed them all, JJ Abrams on this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine.

Lucas Films are being very tight-lipped about episode 9, in fact, the synopsis for this film is vaguer than promises from Donald Trump. It reads, ‘The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.”

I also didn’t get to see the film before the interviews, which is always the case with Star Wars movies So, during our conversation, we talked about what activities they would do if they were charged with Babysitting Baby Yoda. We also chatted about the emotions they felt when they read their character’s arch during the film and JJ opened up about what happens on set when he is not getting the shot right. “When it doesn’t work you start to question, is this the right intention, are we doing this the right way, is it the choreography of the shot or the context of the moment. It’s really one of those things where you’re constantly second, triple and quadruple guessing yourself to try to figure it out.”

JJ also reveals that when things are going great he was oftentimes giggling behind the camera. Daisy, on the other hand, revealed that when she hung up the character she cried for days and slept and eventually danced at the wrap party and also reached out to her co-star Gwendoline Christie for advice on how to move on from a character you played for several years.

The whole interview can be seen above go see Star Wars The Rise of Skywalkers in theaters everywhere this Christmas.

