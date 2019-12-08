CLOSE
R. Kelly Girlfriend Moving Out of Pied Piper of R & Pee’s Trump Tower Condo

Who are these sources, though?

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

One of R. Kelly’s girlfriend, Azriel Clary, is moving out of the jailed crooner’s Trump Tower condo. That would be the one in Chicago, where she has been residing with Joycelyn Savage.

According to TMZ, source says Clary has moved out to focus on her life, including a singing and modeling career. Apparently, she wants to get away from the drama of R. Kelly’s court cases and the fake Patreon page that was allegedly imitating Savage.

However, sources say she still supports her accused sexual predator boyfriend, but she basically just wanted to get away from Savage. Honeymoon’s over?

Both of these women are victims—no matter how complicit the may have become. However, they need to start spilling the tea, though. By the looks of the case the Feds are building (the charge of bribery was recently added to his case thanks to a fake ID for the late singer Aaliyah), R. Kelly ain’t never getting out.

 

 

R. Kelly Girlfriend Moving Out of Pied Piper of R & Pee’s Trump Tower Condo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

