CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Motherland Bardi: Cardi B Was In Nigeria, So Of Course She Hit The Strip Club

Bardi is singing the praises of the Motherland.

Pardison Fontaine In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B is doing the work African tourism boards could only dream of. The Bronx rapper was in Nigeria, where she hit the strip club of course.

Bardi took to IG stories to give us an update on her whereabouts, including some dates in Nigeria and Ghana. While in the former, she turned up at a local shake joint and was seen making it rain Naira, Nigeria’s currency. She shared it on her IG stories, so you know it was real.

Also worth noting, it wasn’t all about the debauchery. Caught brought items for local kids while shopping, too.

She also seems to have blessed on orphanage with goods as well. Pay it forward.

 

Motherland Bardi: Cardi B Was In Nigeria, So Of Course She Hit The Strip Club  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close